Floyd discusses PWO opportunity at Clemson

On Tuesday, Mentor (Ohio) 2020 long snapper Byron Floyd announced that he has received an offer from Clemson.

Floyd (6-1, 250) told The Clemson Insider that assistant coach Danny Pearman offered him as a preferred walk-on, with the possibility that it could turn into a full ride.

“Coach Pearman, the special teams and tight ends coach, and I have been talking on the phone and he offered me a PWO but he is working on a scholarship,” Floyd said.

Floyd has unofficially visited Clemson on three occasions – for the Tigers’ junior day in March, for the spring game in April and most recently for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I’ve been to Clemson three times,” he said. “First time was at the junior day in March. That was an incredible experience. I went back for the spring game. It was awesome to get an idea of what a game day might be like. I got to go into the locker room after the spring game and listen to Coach Swinney. It was also an amazing experience.

”In June I went to camp and snapped for them. I was fortunate enough to be asked to snap for Coach Swinney. That went well. I met Coach Swinney at both the junior day and camp. Coach Pearman and I chat weekly.”

Floyd has full scholarship offers from Kent State and Toledo, while Miami (Ohio) has extended a PWO offer as well. He called the opportunity to play for Clemson “surreal” but does not want to rush into making a college decision.

“Clemson is obviously a great opportunity,” he said. “I really love it down there. Coach Pearman is really a great guy. There’s details that need to be worked out and I’m going to take my time making the best decision for me.”