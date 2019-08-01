The Tigers' weights are in

Clemson releases its official weigh-ins as it prepares for fall camp
By: Will Vandervort | 2 hours ago Follow @steelerwill
Clemson’s football players officially reported to fall camp on Wednesday and Thursday the top-ranked Tigers held their annual weight-in at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.
Below is the official list of the weigh-ins.
The Tigers will open practice Friday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex.
Players’ official weights following Thursday’s weigh-in
|1
|CB/WR
|Derion Kendrick
|189
|2
|WR
|Frank Ladson Jr.
|198
|3
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|208
|3
|DE
|Xavier Thomas
|268
|5
|DE
|K.J. Henry
|251
|5
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|217
|6
|LB
|Mike Jones Jr.
|216
|7
|QB
|Chase Brice
|229
|7
|DE
|Justin Mascoll
|260
|8
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|191
|8
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|211
|9
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|208
|10
|LB
|Baylon Spector
|233
|10
|WR
|Joseph Ngata
|218
|11
|LB
|Isaiah Simmons
|231
|11
|QB
|Taisun Phommachanh
|226
|12
|QB
|Ben Batson
|211
|12
|S
|K’Von Wallace
|202
|13
|WR
|Brannon Spector
|197
|13
|DL
|Tyler Davis
|298
|14
|S
|Denzel Johnson
|208
|14
|WR
|Diondre Overton
|213
|15
|LB
|Jake Venables
|235
|16
|DB
|Ray Thornton III
|207
|16
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|220
|17
|WR
|Cornell Powell
|211
|17
|LB
|Kane Patterson
|229
|18
|DB
|Joseph Charleston
|193
|18
|WR
|T.J. Chase
|190
|19
|RB
|Michel Dukes
|193
|19
|S
|Tanner Muse
|228
|20
|CB
|LeAnthony Williams
|187
|21
|LB
|Bryton Constantin
|226
|21
|RB
|Darien Rencher
|197
|22
|WR
|Will Swinney
|185
|22
|DL
|Xavier Kelly
|302
|23
|DB
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|192
|23
|RB
|Lyn-J Dixon
|196
|24
|S
|Nolan Turner
|201
|25
|TE
|J.C. Chalk
|246
|25
|DB
|Jalyn Phillips
|208
|26
|CB
|Jack McCall
|192
|26
|DB
|Sheridan Jones
|183
|27
|S
|Carson Donnelly
|191
|27
|RB
|Chez Mellusi
|201
|29
|PK
|B.T. Potter
|184
|29
|WR
|Hampton Earle
|183
|30
|LB
|Keith Maguire
|229
|31
|CB
|Mario Goodrich
|194
|32
|DL
|Etinosa Reuben
|288
|33
|DL
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|292
|33
|RB
|Ty Lucas
|209
|35
|DE
|Justin Foster
|262
|36
|DB
|Lannden Zanders
|202
|37
|DB
|Jake Herbstreit
|174
|38
|S
|Elijah Turner
|197
|39
|P
|Aidan Swanson
|181
|40
|DE
|Greg Williams
|236
|41
|PK
|Jonathan Weitz
|181
|42
|LB
|LaVonta Bentley
|235
|43
|LB
|Chad Smith
|233
|44
|DT
|Nyles Pinckney
|290
|46
|LS
|Jack Maddox
|225
|46
|LB
|John Boyd
|219
|47
|LB
|James Skalski
|234
|47
|S
|Peter Cote
|185
|48
|LB
|David Cote
|206
|48
|LB
|Landon Holden
|234
|48
|P
|Will Spiers
|231
|49
|LB
|Matthew Maloney
|207
|50
|OL
|Kaleb Boateng
|293
|52
|DL
|Tayquon Johnson
|310
|52
|LS
|Tyler Brown
|219
|53
|LB
|Regan Upshaw
|238
|54
|DE
|Logan Rudolph
|249
|54
|OL
|Mason Trotter
|262
|55
|OL
|Hunter Rayburn
|309
|56
|OL
|Will Putnam
|298
|58
|LS
|Patrick Phibbs
|216
|59
|OL
|Gage Cervenka
|322
|59
|DT
|Jordan Williams
|303
|60
|OL
|Mac Cranford
|280
|62
|OL
|Cade Stewart
|306
|65
|OG
|Matt Bockhorst
|307
|69
|OL
|Marquis Sease
|275
|71
|OT
|Jordan McFadden
|295
|73
|OT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|311
|74
|OG
|John Simpson
|323
|76
|OL
|Sean Pollard
|302
|78
|OL
|Chandler Reeves
|290
|79
|OL
|Jackson Carman
|335
|80
|TE
|Luke Price
|235
|81
|WR
|Drew Swinney
|181
|82
|WR
|Will Brown
|183
|83
|WR
|Carter Groomes
|186
|84
|TE
|Davis Allen
|250
|85
|TE
|Jaelyn Lay
|273
|86
|WR
|Tye Herbstreit
|167
|87
|WR
|Hamp Greene
|168
|87
|TE
|J.L. Banks
|244
|88
|TE
|Braden Galloway
|240
|89
|WR
|Max May
|195
|89
|DE
|Tristan Walliser
|231
|90
|DT
|Darnell Jefferies
|280
|91
|DL
|Nick Eddis
|272
|92
|DE
|Klayton Randolph
|240
|94
|DT
|Jacob Edwards
|290
|95
|DT
|James Edwards
|291
|98
|P/PK
|Steven Sawicki
|237
Clemson, Clemson football, Clemson Tigers, Feature, Football, Hero
