What can Lawrence do for an encore performance in 2019?

There are a lot of people that think Trevor Lawrence is due for an even bigger year at Clemson than he had last season.

Lawrence, who is set to begin his second season as a starter at Clemson, went 11-0 in 2018 on his way to leading the Tigers to a second national championship in three years. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards. He threw 30 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, while becoming the first true freshman to lead his team to a national championship since 1985.

For his accomplishments, Lawrence was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and the National Freshman of the Year.

As Clemson gets set to start practice on Friday, some wonder what he can do for an encore this season.

“I think for an encore he will just keep improving on the craft of quarterbacking,” ESPN analyst Trevor Matich said Wednesday on College Football Live. “That’s the thing that really blew me away last year. It was not necessarily his arm talent, which is there, it’s the fact he made the right decisions for the right reasons as a true freshman. He was able to ably his offense to what he saw in front of him defensively, (and do it) correctly. That is part of the craft of quarterbacking and he will only get better at that.”

A lot of people agree with Matich. Lawrence was dubbed by the ACC media two weeks ago as the preseason choice for the league’s player of the year honor. He is also considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and Clemson is once again, along with Alabama, the favorite to win the national championship.

“To make that answer short, throw one more touchdown and one less interception and probably lead the nation in what he is doing,” ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said. “These types of guys that are Trevor Lawrences of the world are generational talent. So, what they do is they keep defying what we think good quarterback play is.

“I have heard these talks about (NFL teams) tanking for Tua. Trust me, there are already teams tanking for Trevor, knowing he has two years left to play collegiate football.”

Clemson opens the 2019 season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., and will be the first live football game on the new ACC Network, which is scheduled to launch on Aug. 22.