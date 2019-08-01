What They Are Saying: Tigers sign off Twitter #CUInJanuary

The defending national champs are beginning camp so it’s time for the Clemson players to get off of social media until January. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter by the Tigers as they make their final tweets before camp.

Gotta prove the haters wrong…

Gotta prove myself right…#CUinJANUARY pic.twitter.com/dd1lpJV6pi — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) August 1, 2019

It’s time to get after what I worked so hard for !!! #CUinJanuary✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/yQpjBXPVL6 — JP⁵ (@jalyn_phillips) August 1, 2019

They’re gonna know my name when it’s all said and done. #CUinJanuary ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7twiAy5Ef5 — John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) July 31, 2019

Big Dreams Turn Into Big Things #CUinJanuary pic.twitter.com/P8grUPBjow — J . L A Y 🦍🦹🏾‍♂️ (@1JLay) August 1, 2019

I don’t care who the biggest fish in the pond is, I’m a totally different animal 🗣 #CUinJanuary pic.twitter.com/2ClZdmih36 — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) July 31, 2019

God you are doing IT — You haven’t done it in a singular moment and if you did I probably would’ve thought I did this on my own. You’ve done it over time, moment by moment, step by step. The best still awaits ahead and the vision has never been clearer. 💡.#CUinJanuary pic.twitter.com/8LZCRWO24D — Darien Rencher (@D_Rench_) July 31, 2019

Can’t wait to see what this season has in store for us! #CUinJanuary pic.twitter.com/AeEoHYOElm — Aidan Swanson (@a_swanson39) July 31, 2019

So excited for this season because last year means nothing! Can’t wait to start climbing the mountain again. God bless and #CUinJanuary pic.twitter.com/PGrLRS20M2 — BT (@btpotter10) July 28, 2019