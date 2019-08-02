5-star Flowe unveils his Top 4 schools

As expected, Clemson has made the cut for Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.

The elite class of 2020 recruit named the Tigers one of his top four schools via social media Friday afternoon, along with Georgia, Oregon and Miami.

Flowe (6-3, 230) is coming off an unofficial visit to Clemson for the All In Cookout on Friday, July 26. He also made a brief visit to Clemson back in March while in the area for an event with his high school football team. The Tigers extended an offer to him over a year ago in June 2018.

Overall, Flowe lists around 40 offers. Some of the schools that did not make his short list include Florida, LSU, Texas, Ohio State, Arizona State, Southern Cal, Alabama and Oklahoma.

ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports all rank Flowe as the No. 1 linebacker and a top-10 overall national prospect in the 2020 class. He is ranked as high as the No. 2 overall prospect nationally by Rivals, while he is No. 3 overall according to the 247Sports composite.

In 12 games as a junior last season, Flowe tallied 145 total tackles, including 17 for loss and five sacks, and also recorded 10 quarterback hurries to go with a couple of forced fumbles. As a sophomore, he posted 119 tackles, nine TFLs, six sacks and five passes defended.

Flowe has been quoted as saying that he could make his decision as soon as later this summer, though he has not yet set a precise commitment date. He was recently named a 2019 preseason high school All-American by MaxPreps.