Clemson a frontrunner for talented Florida DB

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur 2021 defensive back Kevin Knowles is not in a rush to render his college decision. He still has plenty of visits that he wants to make and research to do on various schools, but ideally, he would like to have his commitment out of the way by the end of his upcoming junior season.

“I’m really just waiting out the process until I start taking visits more but I’m looking forward to finding a home to commit to towards the end of my junior season,” Knowles told The Clemson Insider.

Knowles (5-10, 150) earned an offer from Clemson after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. South Carolina offered a day later, joining the likes of Maryland, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Utah and others on his offer list.

There is still a ways to go in his recruitment, but Knowles has identified a couple of his favorites at this point in the process.

“Clemson, Maryland really,” he stated.

Asked what makes Clemson one of his frontrunners, Knowles explained that it’s more than simply what the Tigers have accomplished on the field – it’s what they can do for him off the field as well.

“Well for one they’re national champions,” he said. “And like I said before, me being up there feels like home. I love the atmosphere, not only on campus but from the coaching staff, and that’s somewhere I can spend time to better myself not only as an athlete but as a student and a man.”

The opportunity to play for Brent Venables, arguably the top defensive coordinator in the country, is not something that Knowles takes for granted.

“Me having the chance to meet him (at camp) was great,” Knowles said. “He’s an awesome man with a great spirit, and having an opportunity to play for him means the world to me.”

Knowles has yet to schedule any visits for the college football season but says returning to Clemson for a game is something he hopes to do.

“I don’t have any planned but I am looking forward to visiting all the schools I can,” he said. “I would love to get back up there to Clemson if I can.”

Knowles most recently visited Florida for its Friday Night Lights event this past weekend. According to Knowles, he feels all of the schools involved in his recruitment are showing similar interest right now, though he expects some programs to differentiate themselves once NCAA rules allow college coaches to begin actively reaching out to him on Sept. 1.