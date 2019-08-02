Fall Camp Day 1: Freshmen Notebook

Fall Camp Day 1: Freshmen Notebook

Feature

Fall Camp Day 1: Freshmen Notebook

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Fall camp began for the defending national champs on Friday. The media was allowed to watch the first portion of the opening practice this evening.

Here are some news and notes on the newcomers from what we observed: LINK.

, Feature, Football, Hero

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media before the Tigers hit the practice field Friday afternoon. Coach Swinney said this team hasn’t won a game or lost a game.  He was fired up to get another (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home