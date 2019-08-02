Swinney wishes Feaster nothing but the best

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened fall camp answering a question about one of his former players instead of his current players as the top-ranked Tigers began practice Friday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Swinney was asked about former running back Tavien Feaster’s decision to transfer to rival South Carolina and his thoughts on the whole situation. The Tigers’ coach said he was not concerned that Feaster is headed to a rival and he wishes him all the best.

“I’m not glad he is not here,” Swinney said. “The only thing I am disappointed in is that he is not here because he was a valuable member of our team. But having said that, he is a great a young man and he comes from a great family. I do not have a problem with that guy. Everything we asked, he did.”

Swinney went on to say Feaster was a valuable asset to their team and he was a guy that always did what they asked him to do and he never complained about it.

“He was a very productive player for us. He battled some injuries here or there but had some big moments and was a big part of our team the last three years,” Swinney said. “But more importantly, he graduated.

“To me, everything should be tied to education. That young man came in here and he was a great teammate, he was a selfless person. He worked his butt off to get better.”

And for that Swinney said Feaster earned the right to do whatever he wanted to do, even if it means playing for the Gamecocks.

“At the end of the day, he graduated. He felt like he needed a better opportunity,” Swinney said.

“He earned that opportunity. When you come to college and you graduate, that’s what it is all about,” the Clemson coach continued. “He graduated in three and a half years, so he has earned that right and that is what it is all about.

“I wish him all the best in all but that one (game) for sure.”

Swinney said Feaster will not be the last player to leave Clemson or somewhere else and go to a rival school. He basically said this is the new world of college football.

“This is kind of where we are in college football. We are going to see that more and more,” he said. “If a guy graduates, then they have earned the opportunity to do what they want to do. That is what I care about.

“It does not mean I agree with (transferring), but that is his decision.”