Watch Swinney discuss Feaster's transfer to South Carolina

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Friday was the only time he will discuss Tavien Feaster’s transfer to South Carolina, then he went in-depth on his thoughts.
Watch his comments on TCITV:
When Trevor Lawrence walked on to the practice field Friday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, it was a little bit different than last year. Last year, Lawrence was a true freshman that (…)
Four months after going through their first spring practice at Clemson, true freshmen wide receivers Frank Ladson Jr., Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector are now participating in fall camp with the Tigers (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said the offense looked like an experience offense coming out for practice when it hit the practice fields for Day 1 of fall camp on Friday. “Overall, we are (…)
Defensive coordinators may be having nightmares after hearing Trevor Lawrence talk about how Clemson’s offense will be even better this year. Watch Lawrence discuss the offense, his improvement, leadership (…)
Football is back as the Clemson Tigers hit the practice fields Friday for the first time for fall camp. The defense of the national championship is underway in Clemson. Check out shots of some of the (…)
Fall camp began for the defending national champs on Friday. The media was allowed to watch the first portion of the opening practice this evening. Here are some news and notes on the newcomers from what we (…)
Clemson, who will open the season as the nation’s top-ranked team, opened fall camp Friday behind the Allen Football Complex in Clemson. Here are a few notes and observations from the defensive side of (…)
Clemson hit the practice fields for the first time Friday afternoon to start camp. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action. Check out our notebook on the offense in The Rock.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media before the Tigers hit the practice field Friday afternoon. Coach Swinney said this team hasn’t won a game or lost a game. He was fired up to get another (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened fall camp answering a question about one of his former players instead of his current players as the top-ranked Tigers began practice Friday at the Allen Reeves Football (…)