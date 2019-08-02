Watch Swinney discuss Feaster's transfer to South Carolina

Watch Swinney discuss Feaster's transfer to South Carolina

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Friday was the only time he will discuss Tavien Feaster’s transfer to South Carolina, then he went in-depth on his thoughts.

Watch his comments on TCITV:

