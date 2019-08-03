4-star Cali DT recaps ‘awesome experience’ at Clemson

After the dead period in FBS recruiting ended on July 24, four-star defensive tackle Victory Vaka took advantage of the ensuing week-long quiet period that allowed prospects to make college visits until the next dead period that began August 1.

Vaka chose to visit a few different schools during that timeframe, including Clemson. The Tigers played host to the class of 2021 prospect from Westlake Village, Calif., on Saturday, July 27.

“I loved it a whole lot,” Vaka told The Clemson Insider. “Just to see and witness a championship atmosphere was an awesome experience!”

Vaka also made visits to Georgia and LSU during the quiet period.

At Clemson, he said the highlights of his visit included seeing Death Valley, watching a highlight video of the Tigers on the stadium’s big screen, and also spending time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“It was just to get to know each other better,” Vaka said. “It was my first time talking to him in person, so it was a great honor and opportunity.”

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound rising junior had a chance to chat with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as well.

“Coach Bates and Coach Venables just want to establish that relationship with me going down the line in the future,” Vaka said, “and they also want to see how I do my junior year.”

Heading into his junior season, Vaka has received offers from Arizona State, LSU, Vanderbilt, BYU, Washington State, Utah, Michigan, Arizona and Tennessee.

Vaka knows that Clemson is judicious when it comes to extending offers, so he said “it would be an honor” to eventually earn an offer from the defending national champs.

“Getting an offer from that kind of caliber of a school would be such a blessing to not only me but for my family,” he said. “They know how much this process means to me.”

Vaka wants to commit on January 6, his mother’s birthday, but is willing to push the date back if circumstances in his recruitment warrant that. As he goes through the recruiting process, Vaka is paying close attention to several different factors that will play a role in his college decision.

“Just a home atmosphere, coaches who will make the three to four years the best of my life, education of course, if the school carries my major, how well I fit into the defensive schemes, player development, and early playing time,” he said.

Vaka is rated as a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 20 defensive tackle and No. 230 overall prospect in the country in the 2021 class.