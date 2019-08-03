Top-100 prospect looking to visit Clemson again

After recording 95 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, as a sophomore last season, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff is determined to have an even better season as a junior in 2019.

“I’m hoping to have 10-plus sacks, 25-plus TFLs (tackles for loss), and five touchdowns,” said Denhoff, who also plays tight end for his high school team.

Denhoff – a top-100 national prospect in the class of 2021 – picked up an offer from Clemson in July after participating in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound recruit has also received offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida State, Florida and Georgia Tech this summer to go with previous offers from schools such as Miami, Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Denhoff has not yet planned any visits for the college football season, but told TCI that Clemson is one of the schools he wants to visit again in the fall.

“I have not scheduled any yet,” he said. “But I’m hoping to get back up to Clemson and maybe Bama or UF.”

In addition to camping at Clemson this summer and last, Denhoff has made a couple of unofficial visits to campus, once this past March and once for the South Carolina game last season.

According to Denhoff, he hopes to return to Death Valley for either the game vs. FSU on Oct. 12 or the Wake Forest game on Nov. 16.

“I’ve been up there a few times, but I’d like to get back up there just to spend some more time with the coaches and experience another game-day atmosphere,” he said.

Denhoff, who has developed a strong relationship with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and the Tigers’ staff, says he is leaning toward making his decision later this year or early in 2020.

When the time comes for him to commit, what will be the important factors in his college choice?

“Mostly, do I fit the culture at that school, and is the environment right for me,” he said.

Denhoff is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2021 class. He is also the No. 5 SDE according to the industry-generated 247Sports composite rankings, which ranks him as the No. 62 national prospect in his class.