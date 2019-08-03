What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including a discussion of if Trevor Lawrence really needs to run the ball more this year, is the heavy jumbo package done and Kelly Bryant doing something different this year?

Also a discussion of Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery and why the Florida Gators are ranked in the top ten.

Trending on TCI:

Do we really want Trevor running more this year?

Is our heavy jumbo done???

Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery: Day 1 of Training Camp

Kelly Bryant doing something different this year

OT: Would someone explain why Gators at No. 10?

Tua talks about the beat down by Clemson

Shaq Smith talks about his return to Clemson

