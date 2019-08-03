Williams: 'We don’t want to be Christian, Dex, Austin, and Cle'

With former stars like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant now moved on to the NFL, Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams hopes to start a new legacy.

The junior stated after the first day of fall camp on Friday, “We don’t want to be Christian, Dex, Austin, and Cle.”

Williams on Clemson’s new defensive front

“Me, Nyles (Pinckney), Justin (Foster), Logan (Rudolph), Xavier (Thomas), and K.J. (Henry) are all going to be some great leaders. We appreciate everything those guys did for us, but we’re going to build our own legacy. We don’t want to be Christian, Dex, Austin, and Cle. We want to be our own defensive line.”

Williams on the first day of practice

“It felt good. I was a little winded, just a little, but it’s good to get back into the groove of things. Really, I was just excited to be out there and running around. It was good to be back out there.”

Williams on coming back from injury

“I felt like I was back to 100 percent towards the middle of summer two when we were doing workouts. I felt me getting back there. Obviously, I’m still sore, but it’s me getting back to using that muscle.”

Williams on his weight

“I’m really happy with where I am. I’m actually lower than what I thought I was going to be. I was getting with (Adam Smotherman). There has been a lot of good guys pushing each other doing extra. Doing that a lot allowed us to keep our weight where we wanted it to be.”

Williams on making good habits

“To get the little things right we’ve just got to keep putting emphasis on them. Little things like running off the field. That will build up to be able to do little things on the field with our technique, emphasizing those little things from day one.”