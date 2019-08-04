Looking Ahead: Offensive Line

Clemson’s No. 1-ranked 2020 recruiting class is special, and the same can be said for the offensive line group within the class.

The Tigers have secured commitments from five standout O-linemen – Mitchell Mayes, Walker Parks, Paul Tchio, Bryn Tucker and John Williams – all of whom are rated as a four-star prospect by at least one service. Parks (No. 53) and Tchio (No. 119) are both top-150 national prospects according to the 247Sports composite rankings, while Mayes is just outside the top 150 at No. 152 overall.

Looking ahead, Clemson figures to take two or three offensive linemen in the 2021 class as things stand now, with a couple of scholarship linemen set to graduate following the 2020 season.

So far, a handful of O-linemen in the 2021 class have reported offers from Clemson, including Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Jager Burton, Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County’s Micah Morris, Lilitz (Pa.) Warwick’s Nolan Rucci, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School’s Marcus Tate, Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson, Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian School’s Dietrick Pennington and Damascus (Md.)’s Ryan Linthicum.

Burton, Linthicum, Pennington and Wilson all earned offers after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. Burton is teammates with Walker Parks at Frederick Douglass High School, while Linthicum is teammates with five-star Clemson defensive line commit Bryan Bresee at Damascus High School.

Rucci (No. 19) and Morris (No. 32) are both are ranked among the top 50 prospects in the 2021 class regardless of position, while Tate checks in at No. 125 overall per the 247Sports composite.

A number of other 2021 offensive linemen camped at Clemson this summer, including Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy’s Noah Josey; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Weston Franklin; Chapin (S.C.)’s Thornton Gentry; Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road’s Andrew Canelas; Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Academy’s Griffin Duggan; and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s Maximus Gibbs. Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County’s Terrence Ferguson, ranked No. 53 overall for 2021, also visited Clemson during the Swinney Camp but did not work out.

Ferguson is teammates with Clemson linebacker commit Sergio Allen, Canelas is teammates with Mitchell Mayes and Gibbs is teammates with five-star Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei.

Some other O-linemen we’re tracking in the next cycle are Murphy (N.C.)’s Yousef Mugharbil, Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt’s Colston Powers, New Market (Ala.) Buckhorn’s Kobe Nash, Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County’s Amarius Mims and Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal School’s Tommy Brockermeyer.

Brockermeyer is the highest rated among the aforementioned group as the No. 3 overall player in the 2021 class per the 247Sports composite, followed by Mims at No. 14 overall.