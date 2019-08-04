Munson explains when he learned what Clemson is truly all about

Don Munson is entering his 10th year working for the Clemson Athletic Department and his sixth as the full-time voice of the Clemson Tigers on the Clemson Tigers Network.

Munson joined The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae recently to discuss what it is like to work for Clemson and head coach football coach Dabo Swinney.

Munson, who has covered Clemson athletics for the network since 1994, explains he truly learned what it means to be a Clemson Tiger when he went to work for Swinney in the summer of 2010.