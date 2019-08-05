5-star Cali LB: Clemson has ‘something special going on’

Clemson’s on-field success over the past several years and the national exposure that comes with it has helped Dabo Swinney’s program expand its brand and geographic reach on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers have the power to recruit coast to coast and lure top prospects from around the country, as evidenced by the fact they signed players from 14 different states in the 2019 class, including Pennsylvania, Missouri, Connecticut, Michigan and California.

Clemson is having unprecedented success pulling in elite talent from Cali in particular. After signing Folsom (Calif.) five-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata in December, the Tigers landed a commitment from Bellflower (Calif.) five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in May, while they are a leading contender for Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe as well.

Looking ahead, the Tigers have already made a strong impression on one of the best prospects from the Golden State in the class of 2021. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis participated in the Swinney Camp this summer and is very interested in Clemson.

“I loved being up there and can’t wait to go back,” Davis told The Clemson Insider recently. “They have something special going on up there.”

Davis (6-1, 210), the No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports composite rankings, explained what about Clemson has caught his attention.

“I love the environment around the campus. The people had such great hospitality, it made me feel at home,” he said. “The coaching staff is really for the players and they’re trying to build their players up into better men, not just football players.”

Davis had a chance to experience what it would be like to play for Brent Venables when he worked out with Clemson’s defensive coordinator at camp this summer.

“He’s really great,” Davis said. “We were able to spend a lot of time together on campus and I was able to be coached by him and learned a lot.”

Entering his junior season, Davis has collected close to 20 offers, with the likes of UCLA, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern Cal lining his list of college options.

Clemson takes the process very slow and is patient when it comes to extending offers. But if the Tigers eventually pull the trigger on an offer to Davis, he says they would sit well in his recruitment.

“I’m probably going to make a top (schools) list after this upcoming season,” he said. “If they offer me they would be a top team for sure.”

As a sophomore last season, Davis tallied 44 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Last week, he was named a first-team 2019 preseason junior All-American by MaxPreps.