Bart Boatwright's Camp Gallery: Day 3

Bart Boatwright's Camp Gallery: Day 3

Football

Bart Boatwright's Camp Gallery: Day 3

By 53 minutes ago

By: |

The champs returned to the practice fields Monday evening under cloudy skies.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s first Photo Gallery from day three of camp.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
55m

Clemson took the field in high spirits on Monday ready to get to work as it participated in day three of fall camp. The Tigers were in shells, with helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, as they inch closer to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home