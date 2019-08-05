Tigers in strong spot with top-50 prospect

Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star safety Derrick Davis is getting ready to sit down and map out some visits for the 2019 college football season.

Davis — the No. 2 safety in the 2021 class and a top-50 national prospect according to multiple recruiting services — told TCI that Clemson is one of the schools he’s looking to visit on a game day this fall.

“Syracuse, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and hopefully Notre Dame,” he listed.

Davis (6-1, 195) was able to check out the campus and facilities when he visited Clemson in June after receiving an offer from the Tigers in May.

However, he has never been to a game at Death Valley, so he is excited to get the “experience of a college game day there” and feel “the atmosphere of the crowd.”

Davis told TCI that he believes he will be in attendance for the Tigers’ game vs. Texas A&M on Sept. 7.

“The crowd just looks amazing, especially the night games against big-time teams,” he said of what he’s noticed about Death Valley on TV.

In addition to Clemson, Davis has a multitude of college offers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin among others.

His recruitment is open right now and he doesn’t plan to narrow things down until next year, but the Tigers have put themselves in a prime spot early on.

“I won’t start narrowing my decision until spring, maybe summertime,” he said. “A lot of schools are showing the same love. And for Clemson they stand at the top of my list for sure.”

Davis is the No. 2 safety and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to ESPN, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 safety and No. 42 overall.