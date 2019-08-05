Trending on TCI

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including Kelly Bryant suffers an injury, notebooks from day three of camp and ESPN’s Tom Luginbill talks about Brian Kelly’s comments that there wasn’t a big talent gap between Notre Dame and Clemson.

Also the latest edition of The Insider Report and a discussion of something from The State newspaper.

Kelly Bryant suffers injury

 ESPN’s Luginbill on Brian Kelly’s comments on talent gap between Clemson and ND

What do you think of this from The State newspaper

Camp Day 3:  Freshmen Notebook

Camp Day 3 Defensive Notebook

The Insider Report

5-star Cali LB: Clemson has ‘something special going on’

Clemson took the field in high spirits on Monday ready to get to work as it participated in day three of fall camp. The Tigers were in shells, with helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, as they inch closer to (…)

