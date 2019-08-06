5-star, nation's No. 1 APB sets Clemson visit

After receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson in July, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley has scheduled his first game-day visit to Death Valley.

Shipley – the nation’s No. 1 APB in the 2021 class – told The Clemson Insider that he is set to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Texas A&M on Sept. 7.

“I got confirmed for the Texas A&M-Clemson game,” he said, “so I’m really excited about that.”

Shipley will travel to Tigertown with his parents for the big-time matchup between the Tigers and Aggies.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere,” he said. “I’ve heard great things about it, the whole scene, so I’m really looking forward to it. We even rented out a little lake house on Lake Keowee. We’re going to stay there the night before, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Besides Clemson, the only game visit set in stone for Shipley right now is Notre Dame vs. USC in South Bend on Oct. 12, though he is planning to possibly attend the Alabama-Duke affair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 31.

Along with Clemson, Shipley holds offers from Notre Dame, NC State, Duke, Georgia, Stanford, Northwestern, Penn State, Florida, Tennessee and a slew of other major programs.

According to Shipley, he will likely release a list of his top schools after his junior season.

“I’ve already kind of narrowed it down in my head, who’s going to make the top list,” he said. “Some schools could definitely come in and some could leave if something crazy happens. But I’ve got the ideal schools in my mind, and I’m just going to start checking them out. A big part is to see how they do this season and kind of take it from there.”

Both of Shipley’s parents are NC State alums, and the Wolfpack are in the hunt for his services. However, Shipley says his decision will not be based on where his parents went to school but rather where he feels is the best place for him to continue his academic and athletic career.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling because at this time, I know that I kind of have to be selfish with it and make the right decision for me,” he said. “But the sweet part is being on NC State’s campus, being at their games and seeing the smile on my parents’ faces. They know a dozen people tailgating, so they always have fun there. But at the end of the day, I’m not going to let them alter my decision or sway it one way or another.”