Higgins keeps promise to his mom

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins has much experience under his belt, but his focus going into this fall camp is his weight. Higgins told the media at the Clemson Indoor Facility Monday night that he made a promise to his mom that he would weigh in at 215 pounds. He kept that promise and weighed in at 217 pounds.

Higgins on Overton taking over as slot receiver

“With Hunter (Renfrow) and them gone, it’s going to be different. We are going to have to get used to it and get adjusted. Diondre (Overton) should be good going in there and taking Hunter’s spot. Then Amari (Rodgers) is going to come back soon, and we’ll be just fine.”

Higgins on the rookies

“Those guys are improving. They are getting better and better every day. We go in the film room and see what they did wrong. They come out the next day and notice what they did wrong and do it better than what they did. Seeing those guys asking the vets questions, is showing their leadership as freshman because they want to get better.”

Higgins on helping the rookies

“Let’s say defense is playing a tricky coverage, they start off in man and drop back into Cover 2. In that situation, I’ll give them pointers.”

Higgins on his comfort level

“I keep the same mindset, to keep getting better. I can be better than I was. I keep getting better and better, and I keep working harder and harder every day.”

Higgins on his physical transformation

“I went into this summer saying that I want to get stronger. Obviously, I didn’t weigh that much last season, playing at 210. I want to play at what I weighed in today. It’s going into the weight room and grinding. It’s a big deal for me. I made a promise to mom that I would be 215 at the big weigh in, and I was 217.”