Ross is looking to do more this season

With a year of experience under Justyn Ross’ belt, the sophomore wide receiver says co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott is now expecting him to be a leader.

Ross said Monday night behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex, where Clemson wrapped up Day 3 of fall camp, “it’s different for me.”

Ross on Derion Kendrick playing cornerback

“He’s just a natural athlete. Anywhere you want him on the field, he can play because of how athletic he is. He’s going to do big things this year at corner.”

Ross on freshman corner Andrew Booth

“I haven’t gone against him, but I see him. He’s physical. He’s probably one of the most physical DB’s that we’ve got.”

Ross on freshman cornerback Mario Goodrich

“Mario came in a little heavy. He was around 205, but I feel he’s dropped that weight. He can actually go out on the field and move. I feel like he’s going to play a big role in our season this year.”

Ross on his second fall camp as a Tiger

“Coach Scott expects me to come in and take on a leadership role. That’s different for me. I’m a sophomore. I came in a semester before the freshman that are here. It’s different for me.”

Ross on what he improved on during the summer

“I had to get my weight up. I also had to develop in the game from a mental aspect. I’ve got the physical aspect, but I needed to develop the mental aspect.”