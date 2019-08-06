What They Are Saying: Fields impressing in Kansas City

What They Are Saying: Fields impressing in Kansas City

Football

What They Are Saying: Fields impressing in Kansas City

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields is impressing early in camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Fields on Twitter.

 

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home