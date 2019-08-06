What They Are Saying: Fields impressing in Kansas City

Great Press Rep from Chiefs Rookie CB Mark Fields!

⏳ Off Press – CB stays patient & waits for the WR to declare before Jam

💭 If the WR knows the DB is playing patiently they take time to Set Up the Route

💥 Fields bluffs Off Press & Jumps the WR with a quick Two-Hand Jam pic.twitter.com/LBxhX7XqAj

— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) July 30, 2019