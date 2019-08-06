What They Are Saying: Fields impressing in Kansas City

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields is impressing early in camp for the Kansas City Chiefs.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Fields on Twitter.
I can’t wait for Saturday 😏
— Mark Fields II (@MFII__) August 5, 2019
Great Press Rep from Chiefs Rookie CB Mark Fields!
⏳ Off Press – CB stays patient & waits for the WR to declare before Jam
💭 If the WR knows the DB is playing patiently they take time to Set Up the Route
💥 Fields bluffs Off Press & Jumps the WR with a quick Two-Hand Jam pic.twitter.com/LBxhX7XqAj
— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) July 30, 2019
Here’s a nice look at UDFA cornerback Mark Fields. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/ecGaIS17VD
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 28, 2019
Mark Fields with the interception during 7-on-7.
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) August 2, 2019
– Mahomes was sharp today.
– Tyreek and Sammy Watkins looks like they’re on a mission.
– The defense is way more energetic and making plays.
– The defensive backs have some juice, cornerback Mark Fields looks like a diamond in the rough.
– Frank Clark is big af.
— Brian B. Shynin' (@BrianBShynin) July 28, 2019
Mark Fields with excellent coverage on Jamal Custis for a PBU. He looks really good today.
— Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) July 28, 2019
The defense had a strong practice today at #ChiefsCamp, especially young corners D’Montre Wade and Mark Fields.@ChiefsReporter's 5️⃣ Observations ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AgTYGV8Fiu
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2019
Mark Fields keeps popping up , looks natural making plays at the catch point #Chiefs
— Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) August 3, 2019
#Chiefs rookie UDFA cornerback Mark Fields continues his strong start to #ChiefsCamp.
The former Clemson Tiger just made a great play on a slant in 1-on-1. No safety. Pure 1-on-1. Broke on play and knocked down the pass.
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 30, 2019
#Chiefs rookie WR Mecole Hardman just made a fantastic catch in 1-on-1’s on a back shoulder throw. Had to fully extend as he reached back and catch the contested pass as CB Mark Fields has pretty good coverage.
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) August 2, 2019
ICYMI:
1. Injury report
2. 1-on-1 with rookie safety @Juan_Thornhill
3. Top plays of the day
4. Mahomes' moments
5. Spagnuolo talks UDFA CB Mark Fields https://t.co/w1jJQ6phWB
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 31, 2019
* CB listings a little off since club doesn't list slot as a position. But Herb Miller ahead of Mark Fields reflects practice reps accurately, although Fields is getting in there more.
— Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 5, 2019
Mark Fields has looked like a day two/early day three draft pick early on so if he doesn't climb the depth chart, the off-field questions clearly haven't been answered.
— Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) August 4, 2019
