Looking Ahead: Defensive End

Clemson has put together a stellar 2020 D-line class – featuring five-stars Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, and four-stars Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams – and the Tigers might not be done just yet.

Clemson continues to pursue longtime priority defensive end target Jordan Burch, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. It remains a battle between the Tigers, South Carolina and Georgia for the five-star from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School.

Burch traveled to Clemson with his mother for the All In Cookout in late July. It marked his first time on campus since the Tigers’ elite junior day in January. Following the cookout on Friday, July 26, Burch went to Georgia for a visit on that Saturday.

Burch keeps his cards very close to the vest and does not tip his hand on what he is thinking about his recruitment. That makes it difficult for even the coaching staffs involved to get a good read on where they stand. With that said, the feedback we received on Burch’s visit for the All In Cookout was positive. Based on what we were told by sources, we believe the Tigers helped their chances with him.

There is a long way to go in this one, though, as Burch is not expected to make his decision any time soon. The cookout visit reaffirmed that Clemson is very much in the mix, but so are South Carolina and Georgia. This battle is still up in the air and doesn’t look like it will be decided for a while.

Looking ahead, the Tigers have already offered a couple of standout defensive ends in the 2021 class: Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star Korey Foreman and Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star Cade Denhoff.

Foreman, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports composite, visited Clemson on July 25 after receiving an offer from the Tigers less than a week and a half earlier. Afterward, he told The Clemson Insider that “it was the best visit” he has been on yet.

Foreman also made stops at Alabama and Georgia while in the Southeast. Oregon, UCLA, Southern Cal, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington are among his many other offers.

Denhoff also picked up an offer from Clemson in July after competing in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He has also collected offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida State, Florida and Georgia Tech this summer to go with previous offers from schools such as Miami, Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Louisville.

Denhoff told us recently that he is looking to visit Death Valley for either the game vs. FSU on Oct. 12 or the Wake Forest game on Nov. 16. According to Denhoff, he is leaning toward making his decision later this year or early in 2020.

There are a number of other defensive ends on Clemson’s radar in the class of 2021. Some of those we’re keeping an eye on are Roanoke (Ala.) Handley five-star Dylan Brooks, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale four-star Bryce Carter, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star JC Latham, Highland Springs (Va.) four-star Kelvin Gilliam, Boulder (Colo.) Fairview’s Brayden Wood and Chandler (Ariz.)’s Brandon Buckner.