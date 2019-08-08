Fall Camp Day 6: Offensive Notes

Clemson put on full pads for the second time during camp Thursday morning. The media was allowed five periods of practice and was allowed to see contact drills for the first time ahead of the 2019 season.

The team got started at the Allen Reeves Football Complex indoors and then ran out to the practice fields for special teams drills. The media period concluded with the “Win Drill” which is similar to the PAW Drill but with one-on-one matchups instead of double teams.

Here are some notes about the Tiger offense from Thursdays practice: