Top 2021 DB waiting on Clemson offer

Woodstock (Ga.) athlete David Daniel is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class and has over two dozen offers to show for it.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder recorded 76 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and two pick-sixes to go with four tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks.

Daniel plays on both sides of the ball for Woodstock High at defensive back and receiver and has big goals in mind for his 2019 junior season, both individually and team wise.

“I want to help my team win more games this year making it to the postseason,” he said. “Personally I want to gain 100 tackles, double digit INTs, and on offense gain 400 yards with five TDs.”

Clemson is showing interest in Daniel and recruiting him as a versatile DB capable of playing any of the safety or nickel positions thanks to his size and physicality.

Area recruiter Mickey Conn visited Daniel’s school twice during the spring evaluation period, and the Tigers are looking to watch him play again this season based on what Daniel has heard from his high school coach.

“Last I heard they reached out to my coach to find out what were good games to follow,” he said.

Daniel worked out in front of Conn and Clemson’s staff at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June after making a couple of unofficial visits to campus in the spring.

Last time he was in Tigertown, Daniel was invited to come back whenever he wants in the fall.

“When I was up there last coach gave me a game schedule, said I can come to any game,” Daniel said.

Daniel currently has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and numerous other major programs. Clemson continues to evaluate the Peach State standout for a potential offer, and it’s the offer Daniel hinted he is waiting on. If the Tigers pull the trigger, it would be a game-changer in his recruitment.

Right now, Daniel doesn’t expect to make his decision until sometime after the season.

“Waiting on one more offer, that would be the deciding point,” he said. “But probably by after my season this year … I’ll take some junior days but will know by then.”

Daniel is ranked as the No. 3 safety in the 2021 class by both ESPN and Rivals, while the 247Sports composite ranks him as the No. 37 overall prospect in his class regardless of position.