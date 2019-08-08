What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including several comments from Paul Finebaum that got Clemson fans riled up, more talk about Kelly Bryant not getting a ring and notes from the Tigers’ Thursday practice.

Also Jacoby Ford fired back at those questioning Swinney.

Trending on TCI:

Swinney responds to critics about not giving Bryant a ring

Finebaum continues to call Clemson “classless”

Fall Camp Day 6: Defensive Notes

Fall Camp Day 6: Freshmen Notes

ESPN’s Ryan Clark says Dabo Swinney is right

Finebaum takes yet another shot at Dabo

Jacoby Ford fires back at question about whether Kelly Bryant should have gotten ring

Join the conversation. If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.