What They Are Saying: Giants like what they see from Lawrence

By: Robert MacRae | 28 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Dexter Lawrence has been getting plenty of love from the New York media during camp. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.
"Of guys I've faced, Dex reminds me of Fletcher Cox – big, strong, can do a lot of things in the pass rush, and you can't try to block him the same way two plays in a row."
High praise for Giants rookie Dexter Lawrence. My story:
https://t.co/TRTq0Q2M2a via @northjersey pic.twitter.com/p4cSu5uGux
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 3, 2019
Dexter Lawrence has been the most improved player this summer.
Analysis → https://t.co/OZYYiWXWLU
— New York Giants (@Giants) August 5, 2019
Guys,
There’s a New York Giants football game tomorrow!
Who’s hyped?! Name who you think is going to have a great season on both sides of the ball 👌👌
I’ll start:
-Sterling Shepard
-Dexter Lawrence #giantschat #nyg #giants
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 7, 2019
What are you watching for in the Preseason opener?
1.) No injuries, obviously
2.) Daniel Jones
3.) Young Secondary
4.) Pass Rushers: Carter and Ximines
5.) Dexter Lawrence#NYJvsNYG | #GiantsPride
— Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) August 7, 2019
Heading out to the Metlife Bowl tomorrow night, some things i’m keeping an extra eye on
-The rotation at cornerback and safety throughout the night with the first and second team.
-Which technical Dexter Lawrence is used in the most. ( DL will be really interesting if he can..
— GiantsSunday (@nygsunday) August 7, 2019
Roommates.
I’d watch this reality show.#nygiants #danieljones #dexterlawrence @ Quest Diagnostics Training Center https://t.co/hSEGEDd8pF
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 7, 2019
At Dexter Lawrence’s request, he is rooming with Daniel Jones at training camp. He knew Jones was “getting it hard” after being the Giants’ pick at No. 6 and wanted to bring the swag out of him. On the newest rookie odd couple: https://t.co/uQ2r0MD1LD via @nypostsports
— Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 7, 2019
Dexter Lawrence supporting his training camp roommate, quarterback Daniel Jones. #GiantsPride @RyanHoney22 https://t.co/IyY3usZvQ2 pic.twitter.com/R1llTxCgkb
— ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 7, 2019
Dexter Lawrence explains why he asked to room with Daniel Jones https://t.co/3akE7FFZR6 via @bigblueview
— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 7, 2019
NY Giants camp roommates Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence ready for their preseason debut https://t.co/mbC30pRWEF via @northjersey
— MikeB (@spin518) August 7, 2019
Dexter Lawrence helping Daniel Jones “keep his mind straight” https://t.co/kf38DVajGG via @bigblueview
— Dallas (@Schwittleboy) August 7, 2019
Daniel Jones, Pat Shurmur, and Dexter Lawrence are all looking forward to Thursday's preseason debut:
pic.twitter.com/MnsFg26GVF
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 6, 2019
Giants rookies Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence forming a bond in training camp | @sportswatch https://t.co/w9vP2rgRhK pic.twitter.com/imGb2dfpBm
— Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) August 6, 2019
New York #Giants Media Transcript: DE Dexter Lawrencehttps://t.co/9UR7wdi6J2
— Big Blue Interactive (@BigBlueInteract) August 6, 2019
