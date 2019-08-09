Feaster graduates from Clemson, comments about playing for Gamecocks, differences in cultures

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster was back at Clemson on Friday.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina native walked across the stage at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson to get his Clemson Diploma Friday morning.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Feaster right after graduation and asked him about his big day and then what it is like playing and graduating from Clemson and now playing for the Tigers’ biggest rival … South Carolina.

Watch Feaster’s comments, plus him walking across the stage and receiving his diploma on TCITV.