Nation's No. 1 OC Linthicum gives the latest

After landing a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee in the current cycle, Clemson is going after a standout teammate of Bresee’s in the class of 2021.

Damascus (Md.) four-star Ryan Linthicum, the country’s top-ranked offensive center, received an offer from the Tigers in June after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound rising junior is being recruited by Bresee, his close friend, to jump on board with the Tigers, too.

“Because Clemson is a family and they look out for each other,” Linthicum said of the sales pitch from Bresee, “and he just knows that I will love Clemson.”

Linthicum intends to visit Clemson with Bresee at some point this season but isn’t sure yet which game he will attend at Death Valley.

“I can’t wait,” Linthicum said.

Besides the Clemson camp, the only visit Linthicum has made lately is a trip to Michigan.

Among the nearly 20 schools that have extended offers to Linthicum, he feels that several are showing particularly strong interest at this point in the process.

“Michigan, Clemson, V-Tech, Florida State, Maryland and LSU,” he listed.

Linthicum told The Clemson Insider that he will most likely make his decision during his junior football season, or possibly after.

Where do the Tigers stand right now in the competition for his commitment?

“One of Top 2,” he said. “Close race.”

Linthicum is ranked as the No. 1 center in the 2021 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals ranks him as the No. 42 overall prospect in the class regardless of position.