It was a typical first scrimmage for Clemson’s offense

On Clemson’s first play of its second drive of Saturday’s scrimmage, Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins for a long touchdown. It was the first of three straight scoring drives for the offense.

Then complacency set in.

“We just did not have the consistency overall,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said after the scrimmage at Memorial Stadium. “Three out of our first four drives were touchdowns, then guys started to relax. When guys start to relax, they get penalties and missed assignments.

“We just kind of got in our own way a little bit. We went back and we had some nice touchdown drives and then did not quite finish there in the red zone quite like we wanted to.”

Scott said Lawrence’s long touchdown pass to Higgins was a timing play they have been working on since camp started.

“That was a timing type play where the ball has to be just at the right spot exactly at the time the wideout is,” he said. “It is something we have really been working on. So that was executed very well. The offensive line did a really good job giving him protection because it took a little bit longer. That definitely stood out and got us going there for drives two, three and four. After that it was kind of hit and miss and not consistent enough for where we want to be.”

After the Lawrence to Higgins touchdown it was a typical first scrimmage for the Tigers. There were a lot of good plays and a lot of bad plays.

“There were a lot positive and a lot of big plays. It is just not the consistent execution that it is going to take for us to play to our standard to be where we want to be,” Scott said. “The good news is we are about a week into camp and we will learn a lot from this video. I really like the guys’ attitudes and mindsets.

“You just have to go through what we went through today. Now we have some film to learn from and study and get better.”