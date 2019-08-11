4-star Florida safety talks Clemson, recruitment

One of the highly regarded athletes on Clemson’s radar in the 2021 class is four-star safety Ahmari Harvey of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University High School.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Harvey, the nation’s No. 5 safety per the 247Sports composite rankings, to talk about his recruitment and the Tigers.

Harvey (6-1, 178) had a chance to visit a couple of schools before the current dead period began Aug. 1.

“Georgia and FSU,” he said.

Harvey named FSU, Alabama and Florida as a few of the game-day visits he would like to make this coming season.

Is Clemson under consideration for a visit from Harvey?

“Yes when they offer,” he said.

Harvey showcased his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and said he feels “pretty good” about his chances of earning an offer from the Tigers.

According to Harvey, he grew up watching Clemson and it’s an offer he has wanted since his childhood days.

“I always liked the culture around it,” he said of his interest in the Tigers. “The change they made in the past couple years is amazing and the family environment.”

Harvey currently holds offers from FSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Harvey says he has not given much thought to when he wants to commit to a school but knows what he is looking for as he goes through the recruiting process.

“A family environment and a place that produces great DBs,” he said.

Harvey is ranked as the No. 5 safety and No. 210 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.