Catching up with Clemson legacy DL recruit

Standout Clemson legacy recruit Brandon Buckner is receiving plenty of interest from college football programs. But right now, the class of 2021 defensive end from Chandler (Ariz.) is more focused on preparing for his junior season rather than the recruiting process.

“Everything is going great,” he told The Clemson Insider recently. “Been putting in a lot of work and just getting ready for our first game August 23rd in Vegas (vs. Liberty High School).”

Buckner, the son of former Clemson and All-ACC defensive lineman Brentson Buckner, is aiming to accomplish big things during the 2019 season — both individually and team wise.

“My goals for this season is to be a leader,” he said. “Win the state championship and lead my team in sacks. Also being a better person on and off the field. Focusing on the little things to make me a better player and achieve my goals.”

Meanwhile, Brandon is garnering attention from major schools across the country. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder has picked up offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, Maryland and Iowa State, while a number of others are showing interest.

“The recruiting process has been great,” he said. “New schools I’ve been talking to is Stanford, NC State, SC, LSU.”

Brandon is also on Clemson’s radar, of course, and most recently visited campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer after attending the Tigers’ spring game in April.

Oregon and Clemson are two of the schools that he is highest on at this point. But according to Brandon, he doesn’t currently have a timetable for his commitment and just wants to “enjoy the process” right now.

“I really like Oregon but I want to go experience and see other schools,” he said. “Definitely trying to get back to Clemson.”

Asked what stands out most to him about the Tigers, Brandon pointed to the way Clemson sets its players up for success both in football and in life.

“The most thing that appeals to me is the opportunities on and off the field,” he said. “I like PAW Journey helping you become a better man and preparing you for life after football. Then on the field they always produce great NFL talent. Clemson has one of the best coaching staffs in the nation and that’s why they win. They prepare you to win and know how to compete, that’s why they win championships. Also I like the gameday atmosphere.”

Brandon believes another championship is in the cards for the Tigers this season.

“This year I predict the Tigers to go undefeated and win the Ship again,” he said.