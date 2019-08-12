Phenom cornerback hoping for future Clemson offer

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary didn’t expect to be in the position that he is in as a recruit, at least not this early.

Just a sophomore in the class of 2022 with one season of high school football under his belt, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect has already amassed an offer list that many seniors would be envious of.

Singletary saw his recruitment explode in the spring and looks poised to be one of the most sought-after players in his class, regardless of position.

“It feels great,” Singletary said of the early college interest and attention, “especially when you know all the hard work that you done put in has paid off. It’s a blessing.”

Shortly after wrapping up his freshman All-American season in 2018, Singletary received his first offer from Virginia in December before South Carolina followed with an offer in January. Then, schools such as Florida, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Georgia all verbalized offers in the spring.

Singletary is likely to have offers from basically every major power in college football when it’s said and done. Moving forward, there are several offers that he hopes to add to his list.

“Clemson is one of ‘em,” he said. “Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.”

Singletary said he is planning to attend games at Florida, Alabama and Georgia Tech this season. He would also love to visit Death Valley at some point.

When he looks at Clemson as a potential college option, a couple of things stand out to him.

“They produce great athletes and they are very great on and off the field,” he said.

Singletary’s recruitment is just getting started, and he isn’t close to committing any time soon, but knows what he is looking for in a school as he goes through the process.

“To make me feel as if I was home, also my mother, and for them to turn me into a great person on and off the field and have good academics as well,” he said.

Singletary was named a freshman All-American by MaxPreps after recording seven interceptions and six pass breakups for Class 7A Lee in 2018. He checks in as the No. 4 cornerback and No. 16 overall prospect in the first Class of 22 rankings released by 247Sports last week.

Right now, Singletary named Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina as the schools showing the most interest in the early going among those that have offered.