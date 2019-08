Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took his practice to Jervey Meadows Monday so his team could go ‘old school’. Swinney moves practice to there every year so his team can practice on a different environment.

Swinney said it is a ‘big week’ for the Tigers who hold a situational scrimmage on Tuesday and the last full scrimmage on Thursday.

Watch coach Swinney discuss Saturday’s scrimmage, where his team is with one week left in camp and much more on TCITV: