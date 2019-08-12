What They Are Saying: Deon Cain impressive for Colts

Deon Cain is once again fighting back as he returns from a knee injury that sidelined him last season. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Cain on Twitter.

Deon Cain just made an impossible catch vs Marvell Tell, who grabbed a fist full of his jersey and got flagged. Cain made a ridiculous adjustment and made the deep reception anyway. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 12, 2019

Colts camp observations: Rock Ya-Sin, Deon Cain light up shortened practice https://t.co/AyCJQxWISW pic.twitter.com/1jAQPwSLJp — IndyStar (@indystar) August 12, 2019

One year recovering from an ACL tear has been the latest test of Deon Cain's resiliency. He's had a lot of them along the way. @JoelAErickson ($) storyhttps://t.co/2atvqMG9Mo pic.twitter.com/AjpFoXdJLI — Scott Horner (@ScottEHorner) August 11, 2019

» Mo Alie-Cox with back-to-back big grabs.

» Deon Cain, Daurice Fountain take over.

» Quincy Wilson, Kenny Moore II team up for timely pick near end zone.#ColtsCamp Day 12 Notebook:https://t.co/hRBfdqhQVo — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) August 10, 2019

Parris Campbell has now missed two straight weeks of #Colts camp with a lingering hamstring injury. Chester Rogers is projected to play slot, but Devin Funchess notably lined up there on 2-of-5 snaps Thursday (allowing Deon Cain to stay outside).https://t.co/iCUZaX2d6z — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) August 12, 2019

Rock Ya-Sin, Ross Travis, Deon Cain, and Eric Ebron are all back at practice today. Rock and Deon got rest days yesterday. Ebron is back after dealing with a minor ankle injury and Travis is back for the first time in a couple weeks. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) August 12, 2019

Today’s #Colts Camp Notebook: -Rock Ya-Sin, Deon Cain dazzle again

-A setback for Parris Campbell?

-T.Y. Hilton says this is the best camp of his career (he’s right)https://t.co/78J3gz2QsJ — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 12, 2019

Practice ends with Deon Cain dominating a 2-minute drill with Chad Kelly. Starting offense didn’t do anything, but the 2nd unit went right down the field. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 12, 2019

A suspension ahead of the College Football Playoff and a Draft Day disappointment weren't enough to stop Deon Cain. Now, he attempts to overcome another setback in the form of a torn ACL. Story for subscribers. https://t.co/RreR9xwifI — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) August 11, 2019

Deon Cain just made the catch of camp. Marvell Tell had a hold of his jersey, Kelly’s throw was too far inside and Cain did some Matrix stuff to get it — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 12, 2019