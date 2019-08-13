One of Midwest’s best building relationship with Tigers

Strongsville (Ohio) tackle Blake Miller is one of the Midwest’s best young O-line prospects. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound class of 2022 recruit has collected several scholarship offers already thanks to his size, athleticism, physicality and upside.

Despite the amount of college attention he is getting early in the process, Miller remains motivated to perform at a high level heading into his 2019 sophomore season.

“Everything is going well,” he said. “I’m working hard and trying to get better.”

So far, Miller has received offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Rutgers, Akron, Toledo, Bowling Green and Lehigh. With three years of high school football ahead of him, that list should only continue to grow going forward.

Clemson and Ohio State are among other schools showing interest, and Miller told TCI that he “would love to” visit Clemson again to get “to know the campus and the coaches better.”

Miller first traveled to Clemson during his spring break in March to watch the Tigers practice, then returned to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, when he was able to work out with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and some of the current players.

Asked what impressed him most about his time in Tigertown, Miller answered, “Their coaches are great, and the campus and their facilities were amazing.”

According to Miller, he has built a solid rapport with Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff to this point.

“I think the relationship is pretty good,” he said. “Playing for Coach Swinney would be great, I really like him.”

Extending offers to a bevy of underclassmen, like some schools are known to do, isn’t Clemson’s way of conducting business on the recruiting trail.

But if the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer to Miller when he gets older, how would that impact his recruitment?

“An offer from the Tigers would mean a lot, with them being national champs and a such great program,” he said.

Besides Clemson, Miller has been able to visit Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State to date. Miller hasn’t yet locked in any game visits for the college football season but says he is open to visiting pretty much any school.