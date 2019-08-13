Rising Sunshine State star high on Clemson

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur safety Alfonzo Allen saw his recruitment take off this spring after bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2018, recording an impressive 96 tackles including 16 for loss.

As a result, Allen (pictured right) is regarded as one of the top prospects in the class of 2022 and already has double-digit college offers from major programs across the country.

“It’s feels great,” Allen said of the early offers and interest. “It just gives me another reason to work more hard and to do extra things that count.”

Allen has been able to check out a bunch of different programs early in the recruiting process, making trips to schools such as Alabama, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and FAU.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder also visited Clemson in June to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and came away impressed by the Tigers.

“It was great and the coaching staff is great,” he said.

According to Allen, his camp performance caught the eye of defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“I talked to Coach Brent Venables and Coach Reed,” he said. “They said they like me and they looking forward to seeing me play at Clemson.”

Allen intends to visit a couple more schools during his team’s bye week this season, which falls on Sept. 13. Unfortunately, the Tigers play at Syracuse that weekend, but Allen hopes to return to Clemson at some point moving forward.

“I would love that,” he said. “The campus is great.”

Allen received his first verbal offer from Rutgers in late April. Since then, he has accumulated offers from Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Georgia Tech among others.

What would it mean to him to receive an offer from Clemson in the future?

“I mean that would be a blessing,” he said, “but offers don’t make me, so I’ll just use it as motivation to keep working hard.”

Allen slots in as the No. 2 safety and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class in the initial 2022 rankings released by 247Sports last week.

Allen is teammates with 2021 cornerback Kevin Knowles (pictured above left), who was offered by Clemson at camp this summer.