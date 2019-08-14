Clemson to play in MGM Resorts Main Event

Basketball

Clemson University men’s basketball will battle for the Heavyweight Championship belt of the MGM Resorts Main Event, tipping off with a matchup against TCU on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for the two-day tournament go on sale to the public on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Clemson’s matchup with TCU will be preceded by Colorado vs. Wyoming which is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The consolation and championship games will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET at AXS.com or by calling 888-9AXSTIX. Ticket information and hotel room information for the MGM Resorts Main Event can also be found at www.mgmresortsmainevent.com and on social media at @NeonHoopsLV.

Clemson basketball season tickets are still available.

