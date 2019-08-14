Henry more confident than ever before

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry is persistent on improving as he shares his thoughts with the media after Day 9 of fall camp Monday at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.

The redshirt freshman explains why he is a different player than he was last season. Being more confident in his size adds to his physicality on the playing the field.

Henry on where he has improved the most

“I would say physically, I am more confident in my body. I know as a high school player all I was, I was an edge rusher … a skinny guy that came off the edge. I didn’t really like to play on those early downs, but now I have the frame to back myself up. I think it starts with me. Everybody can have confidence in myself, but if I don’t have it in myself then there’s no point.”

Henry on being challenged by head coach Dabo Swinney

“We got challenged by Coach Swinney to get after it and I think the defense definitely accepted that challenge. As we went through practice the offense got at us a little bit early, but we stepped up and accepted it at the end and finished well.”

Henry on improving in the run game

“I think I have improved from last year. I have still got a ways to go. It is definitely something Coach Swinney and I have talked about. At the end of the day there is a standard here. I’m not there yet, but I’m definitely working to get there. I’m definitely taking steps forward.”

Henry on what he feels he can improve on

“I think being consistent. Coming into the scrimmage my goal was to grade better, better than I have in practices and I got out there and was so amped up in that moment it just slipped. I think I definitely need to improve on being accountable.”

Henry on being a leader

“Being known as the young guy, that’s not how my teammates see me anymore. It’s time for me to step up. I think I have to get better at being more accountable on each play. Making the right plays, being in the right position.”