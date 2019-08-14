Talented 2021 athlete intrigued by the Tigers

Right now, recruits cannot visit college campuses or have in-person contact with coaches during the NCAA dead period, but they will be able to hit the road again for game visits once the season starts.

One talented class of 2021 prospect starting to map out visit plans for the season is Tallahassee (Fla.) Leon athlete Semaj James, and Clemson is one of the schools he is thinking about attending a game at.

“I will be visiting LSU and possibly Clemson after the dead period,” he told TCI.

Wide receiver is the primary position for James, though he is also capable of playing on defense as a cornerback and safety. Thanks in part to his versatility, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has collected close to 20 scholarship offers heading into his junior season.

Clemson is showing interest – assistants Jeff Scott and Todd Bates scouted James at his school during the spring evaluation period – and James is very intrigued by what the Tigers have to offer as well.

“I think it’s a big great coaching staff,” he said. “They develop guys for the league and they give them tremendous work on the field and off, and that’s incredible.”

As he goes through the recruiting process, James is searching to find the school that best suits his desire to play early and be developed.

“What school will play me as a freshman and get me to the league,” he said of the two most important factors in his recruitment.

Clemson would check those boxes for James, but the Tigers have not yet offered. If that changes and they pull the trigger moving forward, it would change the complexion of his recruitment.

“It would be a big impact,” he said. “A great university and staff … it would impact my recruitment heavily.”

James named LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina as the schools recruiting him the hardest right now among those that have offered. His offer list also features schools such as Auburn, Georgia Tech, Miami, Missouri, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

According to James, he is looking to make his commitment decision next summer.