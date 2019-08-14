Tigers ready to attack 'The Title'

The Clemson Tigers enter the 2019 season as one of college football’s top-ranked team, according to the Amway Coaches Poll.

Led by an offense that features 2019 Preseason ACC Player of The Year Trevor Lawrence and 2018 ACC Player of The Year Travis Etienne, the defending national champions are an offensive juggernaut.

The defense will feature many new starters including defensive end Xavier Thomas. Isaiah Simmons spearheads the linebacking corps and senior safety Tanner Muse will look to lead an experienced defensive backfield.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive lineman John Simpson and Muse sit down with ACC Digital Network host Wes Bryant to break down how the Tigers plan to “Attack” another National Championship.

–video courtesy ACC Digital Network