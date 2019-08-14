Tigers will get better on defense, offense will make sure of it

Clemson safety Nolan Turner says going against guys like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross every day in practice will only make the defense better in the long run.

Last year, the Tigers’ offense averaged 44.3 points and 527.2 yards per game, both figures that ranked in the top four nationally. With eight starters back on offense, many expect Clemson to average 50-plus points a game this coming season.

“We come out here and we practice, and iron sharpens iron,” Turner said. “We have one of the best offenses … the best offense in the country and going against those guys every day makes game days easy.”

