Clemson commit excited for senior season, ESPN game

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker is just a week away from beginning the final chapter in his high school football career before he joins the Tigers next year.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star offensive lineman from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, who can’t wait to kick off his senior season next Friday, Aug. 23 against Afton (Tenn.) Chuckey Doak.

“It’s going well,” Tucker said of getting ready for the season. “Week 1 is next week so I’m really excited and the team is prepared.”

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Tucker has a couple of clear-cut goals for himself and his team as they head into the 2019 campaign.

“Win a state championship is No. 1,” he said. “Keep being a leader for my team. And also keep doing my job.”

Tucker will have a chance to showcase his talent on a national stage when Knoxville Catholic hosts Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy on Oct. 13. The game will reportedly be televised on ESPN.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Tucker said. “Playing in front of a big crowd is what I love. It’s going to be a big game full of great athletes.”

Tucker and his fellow O-line commits in Clemson’s 2020 class have been keeping in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell going into their senior seasons.

“The O-line guys and Coach Caldwell, we have a group chat so he keeps up with us all the time,” Tucker said. “He just tells us to be a leader for our team and to keep grinding every day as a player.”

Tucker, a top-150 national prospect per ESPN, will be a familiar face at Death Valley this fall. He said he will likely visit Clemson for most of its home games this season if not all of them.