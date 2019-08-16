Terrell has high praise for freshmen corners

A.J. Terrell can see a difference in freshman Sheridan Jones than what he saw in the spring.

What’s different?

“He put on some pounds and has more confidence,” Clemson’s potential All-ACC cornerback said. “He is really in the playbook and is making his rounds and making good plays.”

Jones is one of two true freshmen that has had the opportunity in camp to show what they can do opposite Terrell after projected starter Derion Kendrick went down early in camp with a hamstring injury. The other is Andrew Booth, who the coaches rave about, especially about his size, range and skillset.

Kendrick missed both of the Tigers’ major scrimmages and situational scrimmage while healing his hamstring.

As Terrell tells the media following Thursday’s scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, both freshmen corners have been impressive in fall camp and have made the most of their opportunities.

