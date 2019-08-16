Tour of Champions: 5-star Bowman first-half touchdown highlights

LAKELAND, Fla. — Five-star Clemson running back commit Demarkcus Bowman is putting on a show in his team’s preseason game Friday night.

Bowman has scored two touchdowns to help Lakeland High School, the defending 7A state champions, take a 36-0 lead at halftime of its matchup vs. Kissimmee Osceola High in the 2019 Kickoff Classic at Historic Bryant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

The Clemson Insider is on hand for the contest as part of our Tour of Champions. Check out Bowman’s touchdown highlights on TCITV!