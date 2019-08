CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions rolled on Friday with a stop at Clearwater Academy International, home of 2020 Clemson wide receiver commit Ajou Ajou.

TCI’s Robert MacRae went in-depth with Ajou about his move from Canada to the U.S., the recruiting process, his decision to choose Clemson and much more.

Watch our interview with Ajou on TCITV!