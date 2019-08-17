5-star Demarkcus Bowman Highlights

5-star Demarkcus Bowman Highlights

Recruiting

5-star Demarkcus Bowman Highlights

By 51 minutes ago

By: |

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Clemson Insider visited Bryant Field Friday night in Lakeland, Florida as part of our Tour of Champions to watch 5-star Clemson commit Demarkcus Bowman.

Bowman helped put the game away early as Lakeland High School rushed out to a 30-0 lead after the first quarter in its 43-20 victory over Osceola High School.

Bowman scored two touchdowns, including a 29-yard run for a score.

Watch the highlights of the future Tiger on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home