Clemson boasts ACC's best group of running backs

Which ACC school boasts the best running back units heading into the 2019 season?

Clemson returns a ton of production with both Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon back in the mix, but who else joins the list?

Etienne was the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 after he rushed for a school record 1,658 yards, while tying an ACC record for total touchdowns scored with 26. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry last season, while Dixon averaged 8.8 and rushed for 547 yards and scored six touchdowns.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

