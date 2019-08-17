Clemson still looking for its third running back

There is no question who Clemson’s best running back is heading into the 2019 season.

Travis Etienne is the reigning ACC Player of the Year and many believe he has an opportunity to be a true Heisman Trophy contender.

Clemson’s second team running back is Lyn-J Dixon. The Butler, Georgia native burst on the scene last season by rushing for 547 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Tigers. He averaged a team-best 8.8 yards per carry.

However, after Dixon, the waters are a little cloudy at running back. Right now, three guys are battling it out for carries as running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott tries to figure out who his third and fourth string running backs are going to be.

Redshirt junior Darien Rencher and freshmen Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes are battling for those third and four spots.

“We are trying to figure that out,” Elliott said. “The young guys, they came in and started fast. Now, they are realizing what college football is all about. They are into that second week of camp and a lot of live snaps and the installation has not stopped. So, the season is starting to pile up.

“I will tell you what. I have been pleased with Rencher. Rencher is a guy that just has to accept his role and understand when he goes in there, do not try and do too much. Just be yourself. You see flashes of him making some really good plays. He is a very, very reliable guy and very trustworthy in pass protection. The biggest thing for him is to try not to do much, play within his game and he will have a chance to compete for that spot.”

In Clemson’s system, it likes to use at least three running backs in a game and sometimes has used four. Last year, the Tigers primarily ran four running backs … Etienne and Dixon along with the now departed Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster. All four guys rushed for more than 400 yards, with Etienne leading the way with a school record 1,658 yards.

“We are going to discuss as a staff and try to make some decisions after we watch this tape, but I can not say that I have a no doubt number three yet,” Elliott said.

